Altercation between two students at Opelika High School under investigation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An altercation between two students at Opelika High School is under investigation. According to police the incident happened at the school on Jan. 10, 2022, during class change.

Additionally, while investigating the incident, officials said a handgun was found in one of the student’s backpacks by OHS Administrators and OPD School Resource Officers. Officials said “the handgun was not related to the altercation.”

According to officials, the incident is an isolated incident and everyone is safe.

Following the discovery of the handgun, the student was taken to the Opelika Police Department for further investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.