Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offering scholarships for teens impacted by the disease

Teens impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can apply for scholarships offered by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Up to $5,000 is up for grabs but students will have to write an essay.

Entries can be submitted at www.alzfdn.org/scholarship. The essays must be 1,200 to 1,500 words describing how Alzheimer’s disease impacts the teens, their families, or their communities and any lessons learned from their experiences.

The grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 college scholarship. Prizes will also be awarded for first-runner-up ($2,500), second-runner-up ($1,500), and honorable mentions (between $1,000 and $400). Since the program’s inception, nearly $300,000 in college scholarships have been awarded.