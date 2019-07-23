AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old Fairmont girl believed to be abducted by biological father

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WVNS) — An active AMBER Alert is issued for a missing 4-year-old girl from Fairmont.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, West Virginia State Police are looking for Gracelynn June Scritchfield. The child was last seen in Fairmont. She is believed to be in extreme danger. Troopers advised the child was likely abducted by her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III.

Scritchfield stands at 3 feet even, weighs pounds, and was last seen wearing summer attire. She has brown-blonde hair and blue eyes.

The suspect, 26-year-old Arlie Edward Hetrick III, is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Troopers are searching for a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate 1TH 163.

If you see Scritchfield, Hetrick, and/or the vehicle, immediately call 911.