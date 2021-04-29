 

American Airlines returns to Columbus Airport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
American Airlines planes

American Airlines planes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – American Airlines, the largest air carrier in the world, will resume service to The Columbus Airport this summer with nonstop service to Charlotte, N.C. and Dallas, Texas.

“The Columbus Airport Commission continues to work with our airline partners to meet the air transportation and economic development needs of the community, its customers and partners,” said board chair Don Cook in a news release. “These new, nonstop services connecting our region to east and west coast destinations will be a huge asset for business travelers, government officials and our community.”

American Airlines will begin offering these nonstop services to Charlotte Douglas International (CLT) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on August 17, 2021.

Brian Znotis, American’s vice president of network planning, said the airline has been eyeing this expansion for a long time.

“Columbus has been on our radar for a while and we’re eager to offer additional air travel options to our largest hubs in Charlotte and Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Znotins. “With these new flights, local residents can access American’s global network, with just one stop to the world.”

Tickets for the new services will be available May 3 at aa.com.

More information is available on flycolumbusga.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 1% 85° 67°

Friday

82° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 82° 57°

Saturday

84° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 84° 59°

Sunday

87° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 87° 68°

Monday

84° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 84° 72°

Tuesday

88° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 71°

Wednesday

79° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 79° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
71°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
70°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
17%
69°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
21%
68°

68°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
12%
68°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
71°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
73°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories