Americus college to distribute over $3 million to students over the academic year

AMERICUS, GA. (WRBL) – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) has used more than $110,.000 of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF III) to wipe students’ overdue, unpaid balances.

HEERF III is to help aid students with financial hardships that were created or made worse by the pandemic.

Authorized by the American Rescue Plan, HEERF III was signed into federal law in response to the pandemic to aid higher education institutions’ recovery efforts.

Previous HEERF provided emergency financial aid grants to students and reimbursements for housing and meals in Spring 2020.

GSW cleared the account balances of 82 students enrolled for the Spring 2020-21 semesters.

As an unpaid balance, students were unable to obtain their transcripts or continue their educational paths to earn their desired degrees.

Additionally, the college also plans to distribute more than $3 million to enrolled students over the upcoming academic year.

September 10, qualifying students will distribute anywhere between $150-$1,350 per Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters.

Eligibility is based on three factors;

Full-time or part-time enrollment Pell eligibility for the term On-campus housing or commuter status

In a news release, GSW President expressed excitement from the ability to further aid the students.

“We are happy to be able to provide this much-needed support for our students,” stated GSW President Neal Weaver, Ph.D. “This debt relief effort will help alleviate some of the financial hardships our students are facing as a result of the pandemic, and it will also allow them to reset after a challenging year and focus on their college education.”

Students can choose to have funds distributed to their existing balance or receive a refund from GSW.

Learn more about these emergency financial grants and student eligibility status at www.gsw.edu/HEERF.