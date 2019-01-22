Americus farmer, local expert weigh in on shutdown’s affect on agriculture

Americus farmland may seem as far removed from the federal government as you can get, but local farmers are struggling through the partial shutdown.

Southern growers were devastated when Hurricane Michael ripped up millions of crops back in October. Now all pending applications for aid are put on hold.

“There’s no recourse for getting assistance for recovery,” explains Muscogee County UGA Extension Agent Anne Randle. “So we had tornadoes just this weekend, and if any farmers were affected by that, they wouldn’t be able to go into a USDA office and get support for something like that.”

Wes Gaston of Americus’ Gaston Farms says a disappointing cotton harvest after the hurricane already means times are tough. The only saving grace — at least the shutdown is during winter.

“I guess you could say there really is no ‘good’ time for a situation like this, there’s always gonna be a little hurt an pain,” Gaston says to News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton. “Now we’re not planting crops or having to spray or anything like that, but as corn planting comes in March, then that’s whenever I’ll start feeling the crunch if I cannot get my operating loan.”

Many farmers like Gaston are dependent on USDA loans to buy the seeds they need every year, especially with profits at a low following natural disasters. They also need to prepare in case of complications from future severe weather.

“We’re not very far off from those early planting dates, we’re not far off from potential drought, we’re not far off from hurricane season,” Randle says. “So when you consider all those things compounding, all that’s just adding stress to an already stressful job.”

When asked about the shotdown, Gaston says as a former USDA employee, he understands the shutdown-related struggles from all sides.

“I only ever experienced shutdowns lasting a week or 10 days, so it could get a little scary. Now we’re getting to where people are missing paychecks, so I know they’re hurting and their families are hurting. Here on our end, I can only hope the shutdown ends before we need to get seeds in the ground.”

However, Gaston says he’s optimistic he will overcome like so many before him.

“My father’s farmed his whole life, we have folks at church that have farmed their whole lives, and they’ve gone through inflation, droughts, horrible prices in the 70’s and 80’s and made it through. So this is just another stepping stone, and we can draw wisdom from them how to make it through,” he says.

The shutdown also puts a hold on an $867 billion farm bill signed into law back in December. The bill would be funding programs like natural disaster insurance, aid for disabled and veteran farmers, as well as conservation and organic farming funding.

The bill aims to relieve farmers of pressures brought on by the ongoing trade disputes with China.

“There was a lot of excitement when the farm bill finally got passed. Now with the shutdown putting a stop to everything we got with that bill, I know it’s frustrating for a lot of people,” Randle says.

“For this shutdown to go on any longer than it has is very concerning for farmers. It’s very concerning for everyone. You start to realize once all these agencies start to close doors one by one, you really start to notice how much they affect your everyday life.”