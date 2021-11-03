 

Americus: Lee Kinnamon wins mayoral election

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Americus residents cast their ballots in three races Tuesday. Top of the ticket was the race for mayor. Incumbent mayor Barry Blount decided not to run for re-election this term.

The seat will now be filled by Lee Kinnamon, who captured 67% of the vote over opponents Marcell Baker and Javarise Terry.

Kinnamon says the first thing on his agenda is assembling a Mayor’s Advisory Council.

“I hope that by appointing people from a diverse neighborhood and a diversity of people across the community, that we’ll increase our engagement. Thank you, citizens, of Americus and let’s build a better Americus together,” said Kinnamon.

Two Americus Council posts were also on the ballot Tuesday. With 58% of the vote, Charles Christmas beat out Steven Avant and Jelena Hoston Americus Council Post 4. In Post 5, Kelvin Pless won with 69% of the vote against Shirley Green Reese.

