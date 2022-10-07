AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man taken into custody by the Americus Police Department is facing various counts relating to an armed robbery on Oct. 6.

Police say that Devonta T. Jackson, 28, allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint near Mayo St. and Elliot St.

Officers searched the area and located Jackson. According to officials, Jackson fled on foot.

Jackson was captured near 305 Bumphead Road — close to a Sumter County school and leading Sumter County Primary, Elementary, Intermediate, and Middle Schools to lock down.

Police say that Jackson never entered school property despite being near the school.

Jackson faces the following charges:

armed robbery

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

possession of marijuana more than an ounce

obstruction

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677. The after-hours line can be reached at (229) 937-9011.