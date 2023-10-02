GEORGIA (WRBL) — An Americus man was sentenced to over seven years in prison on charges relating to illegal gun possession, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Brandon Michael Hatfield, 31, will serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his 85 months behind bars. Hatfield pled guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on May 25.

Court documents say Hatfield tried to steal a 22LR caliber rifle from an Americus Walmart on Nov. 18, 2022. He was stopped by employees before he could leave with the weapon.

Investigation by Walmart’s security team showed Hatfield stole five rifles in five separate incidents between Nov. 1 to Nov. 16. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hatfield admitted he stole the guns to trade them for money and drugs.

Hatfield has prior felony convictions including dealing methamphetamine, escape and residential entry in Decatur County, Indiana, Superior Court.

The case was investigated by ATF and the Americus Police Department.