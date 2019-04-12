Americus police arrest 4 in connection to shooting

The Americus Police Department along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged four suspects in an April 10 shooting incident that left two people injured.

Police arrested 24-year-old Xavier Muff, 24-year-old Desmond Cortez Hamilton, 24-year-old Christopher Julius Bowens, and 28-year-old Esco Mel Hurt, all of Americus.

All four men will be charged with Aggravated Assault.

Americus police say Esco Hurt was also injured in the incident. He was treated and released from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Additional charges are pending on those already in custody and additional arrests are expected.

The person originally reported as injured in the incident, 25-year-old Octavius Shamun Ross is currently listed in stable condition.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-937-9011 or the GBI at 229-931-2439.