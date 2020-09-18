Americus Police charge man with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Drug Related Items

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Americus Police officers have charged a man found in possession of what officials call “a significant amount of cocaine and cash.”

Police received a tip about someone selling drugs near Crawley Street and Phillips Street on Sept. 17. When officers checked the area, they found someone fitting the suspect’s description, Johnny Lamar Jackson.

Jackson, 36, was found with “a significant amount of cocaine and cash,” according to police. He was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Drug Related Items. He is being held in the Sumter County Jail.