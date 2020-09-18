Americus Police charge man with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Drug Related Items

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Americus Police officers have charged a man found in possession of what officials call “a significant amount of cocaine and cash.”

Police received a tip about someone selling drugs near Crawley Street and Phillips Street on Sept. 17. When officers checked the area, they found someone fitting the suspect’s description, Johnny Lamar Jackson.

Jackson, 36, was found with “a significant amount of cocaine and cash,” according to police. He was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Drug Related Items. He is being held in the Sumter County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 69°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 83° 69°

Saturday

77° / 61°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 77° 61°

Sunday

75° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 75° 56°

Monday

73° / 55°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 73° 55°

Tuesday

73° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 73° 54°

Wednesday

77° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 77° 56°

Thursday

78° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss