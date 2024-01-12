AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Americus Police Department announced on Friday it received a law enforcement grant totaling $23,959.76 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) in Atlanta.

The grant was awarded to the department in recognition of its work as the coordinating agency of GOHS’s West Central Traffic Enforcement Network. Sixteen traffic enforcement networks across the state help to enforce Georgia’s seat belt, impaired driving and speed campaigns.

The West Central Traffic Enforcement Network has law enforcement agencies in 14 different counties: Clay, Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart,

Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Terrell, and Webster.

GOHS Law Enforcement Services Director Roger Hayes shared his thoughts on the grant.

“This is our way of supporting the Americus Police Department through its continued leadership via Assistant Coordinator Lt. Timothy Allen and the West Central Traffic Enforcement Network,” said Hayes. “We want to make sure they can continue their region-wide efforts to protect Georgia motorists from drunk and otherwise dangerous drivers. They’ve proven their dedication and this grant serves not only as recognition for that hard work, but as means for continuing the GOHS mission of reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities on our roads.”

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott says the network is vital to traffic safety efforts in the city.