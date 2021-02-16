 

Americus police investigating series of shootings that began on Valentine’s Day

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating four shootings that they believe may all be related. Police say three victims from the shootings are being treated at local hospitals.

On the evening of Feb. 14, 2021, officers responded to a call in the 100 Block of Cherokee where a 15- year- old male victim had been shot twice. Police say he is currently hospitalized and in stable condition.

The next night, Feb. 15, officers responded to a similar call where shots had been fired in the 300 block of Bessie Mays Circle, where two female victims were injured. The victims, ages 28 and 20, were taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where they were treated, according to officials.

On Feb. 16, officers responded to two calls within minutes of each other on Winn Street and Railroad Street where multiple shots were fired but no one was injured.

It is likely these incidents are related and the police is asking for the assistance of the community in identifying those responsible. Persons with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Line at
229-924-4102, or call and speak to an investigator at 229-924-3677.

