AmeriGroup, Boys and Girls Clubs, and Georgia Families Strong teaming up to give children cold weather clothing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The managed care company AmeriGroup is helping children stay warm this winter.

They’re teaming up with the Boys and Girls Clubs and Georgia Families Strong to give children free hats, gloves and scarves at a Winter Warm-up event. The event is first come, first served until all supplies are gone.

It’s a nationwide effort to serve the needs of children, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s giveaway will be a drive thru event.

“Our attendees have to stay in their cars at all times. We will have signs which will communicate to you what to do, when to drive up, how to pop your trunk. We want to make sure everyone stays safe so there will be no contact. You’ll just indicate how many children you have and we’ll put that amount of hats and gloves in the trunk of your car and you will drive off,” said Lauren Chambers, Marketing Account Manager for AmeriGroup.

The Drive Thru Winter Warm-up event is Wednesday, February, 3 at 4:30 pm in the parking lot of the East Columbus Boys and Girls Club on Forrest Road. The club is located at 3835 Forrest Road in the old Edgewood school building.

AmeriGroup serves the needs of those receiving Medicaid, Peach Care and programs for healthy babies.