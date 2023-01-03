COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Amy Bryan, the chief executive officer of Direct Services, has been elected to the Meals on Wheels Association of Georgia (MOWAG) Board of Directors, says a Direct Services press release.

The MOWAG, which is affiliated with Meals On Wheels America, is a non-profit statewide organization in which senior nutrition providers work to end senior hunger. The press release states that the MOWAG “was created to strengthen communication between nutrition programs and enhance knowledge of topical issues within the aging population.”

“Amy’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for our region,” said Robert Wadkins Jr., board chair for Direct Services. “As the need to serve the elderly and disabled continues to grow, Amy’s advocacy role at the state level and beyond is critical.”

Bryan has been the chief executive officer of Direct Services for 18 months. In that time, she has increased funding as well as other resources for the organization. She has realigned staffing for efficiency and has added services to another county, making the service area cover over 16 counties.

Before working in her position at Direct Services, Bryan spent 13.5 years working as the executive vice president of community and leadership development at the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

“I am thrilled to represent our region at the state level,” Bryan said. “We serve a demographic that is growing significantly faster than the rest of the population. It is important that all service providers stay engaged in order for our regional to be at the forefront for resources.”

Bryan also stated that MOWAG provides “a plethora of resources” and that she looks forward to learning from people who have worked in that line of service for years.

The Lower Chattahoochee Direct Service Corporation (Direct Services) is a 501c(3) corporation that has served the aged and disabled in the Lower Chattahoochee area since 1979.

“Direct Services is committed to the belief that our clients vastly prefer and are much better off if they can remain in their home and/or community as long as practical,” says the press release. “To that end, the services currently include Homemaker Aide, Home Delivered Meals (Meals on Wheels), Senior Center Recreation and Management, Congregate Meals, CCSP (essentially case management for the Elderly and Disabled Waiver Program,) Caregiver Time Out, Sponsored Material Aid and other programs in either an eight or 16-county area (depending on the program).”

Direct Services has an executive/administrative office and commercial kitchen in Columbus, six senior centers in eight counties and an office in Americus, Georgia, that serves an additional eight counties.