An arrest was made for murder of Jaylin Williams, says CPD

The Columbus Police Department has reported that an arrest was made for the murder of Jaylin Williams, 21, who was shot on August 1.

Late at night on August 1, patrol units of CPD “were dispatched to the area of Wallace Drive in reference to a shooting,” said CPD. “Upon arrival, they discovered Jaylin Williams suffering from a gunshot wound.”

Williams was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit then assumed investigation of the scene. Now, they have a suspect in custody who they believe killed Williams.

Gerald Reed, 22, was charged with Murder and booked into the Muscogee County Jail, say police. His Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for August 16 at 9:00 a.m.