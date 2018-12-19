An early morning crash in East Alabama kills Alexander City woman

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WRBL) State Troopers reporter an early morning single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Alexander City Woman.
 
Wednesday morning around 1:30 AM on  Dec. 19th, 51-year-old Dominic Baker was killed when the 2000 Cadillac Eldorado she was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch. Baker was pronounced dead a short time later at Russell Medical Center.

The crash occurred on Alabama 259 at the four-mile marker, approximately four miles north of Equality. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

