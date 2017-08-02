Analyzing dash cam video from deadly high-speed chase

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The dash cam video from former Columbus Police Officer Allan Brown’s vehicle shows the night 17-year-old Christian Redwine led Columbus police on a high-speed chase in a stolen Pontiac G-6 with two friends in tow.

It ended with a crash in Phenix City when Brown fired 21 shots into the vehicle, killing Redwine and injuring 19-year-old Hunter Tillis and 18-year-old Hannah Wuenschel.

News 3 Crime Expert Ricky Holder spent nearly 25 years as an Auburn Police Officer. He said Brown made the right choice.

“He would have gotten out of his car and headed toward the driver’s side, which is right in the direction that guy was backing up toward.”

A similar situation occurred in Lee County back in 2009.

“The officer didn’t fire and he was run over and killed,” Holder said. “You don’t want to injure innocent bystanders, but you’ve got to do something to defend yourself.”

Holder also said he would hope to handle it the same way Brown did.

“Everything that I’ve seen looks like it was textbook the way he was trained,” Holder said.

After seeing the dash cam video, a Lee County grand jury cleared Brown of any wrongdoing. But many people still ask why Brown fired so many shots.

“You never shoot to kill,” Holder said. “You shoot to stop the threat and if he felt that car was still moving and rolling toward him, he’s going to shoot until it stops.”

Hannah Wuenschel’s lawyer Michael Garner said he’ll notify the city of a lawsuit in the next month or two after her superior court hearing on Aug. 18.

Hunter Tillis is being represented by Stacey Jackson. According to Michael Garner’s office, Christian Redwine’s family has hired an attorney in Atlanta.

Columbus Police charged Wuenschel and Tillis with auto theft and burglary for other stolen items found in the Pontiac G-6.