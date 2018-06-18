Annie Jorgensen crowned Miss Georgia 2018 Video Video

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Annie Jorgensen started the Miss Georgia pageant week at Miss International City competing alongside 53 other state titleholders for the crown.

"I am just beyond excited and honored to represent this class of 53 women. I am just so excited and mind blown. I'm literally at a loss for words," says Jorgensen.

Saturday night, Jorgensen learned her hardwork paid off as the Top 15 contestants were announced.

Jorgensen graced the stage in swimwear before making the Top 10 cut.

The Top 10 contestants competed in two more categories, Talent and Evening Gown, before learning who would advance to the Top 5.

The Top 5 contestants then answered their onstage questions. Jorgensen answered a randomly selected question from the judges panel about women being represented in government.

"...I think it's really important for women to have a place..," is how the newly crowned Miss Georgia wrapped up her answer.

Moments later, Jorgensen became the 74th Miss Georgia titleholder, who will move on to represent the state on the national stage.

"I didn't even realize it until a girl backstage was like, 'you're going to Miss America,' so, I am so honored to take Georgia, and go to Miss America, and hopefully, represent them proudly," says Jorgensen.

Jorgensen says she is prepared to tackle the changes expected at this year's Miss America competition.

"The job isn't changing at all. It's still about the platform. It's still about community service. It's about reaching people. It's just the way you go about getting that job is a little different now."

Jorgensen's platform, which she will be spreading across the state, is about building confidence in young girls.

"I'm so excited to take my platform throughout the state, which is 'Patch of Confidence #Igotthis' where I go to Girl Scouts troops, and schools, and organizations of all kinds and teach them where self confidence truly does come from."

Miss Georgia 2018 will be accompanied by Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen, Rory Pan.

Pan was crowned Friday night.

"We have talked about winning together and we just never knew that it was actually going to happen and it was just hope but the fact that it did is crazy," says the new Miss Georgia OT.

Miss Georgia will compete in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City in September, and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen will compete in Orlando in July.