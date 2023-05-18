COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A floral extravaganza is just weeks away. The Columbus Botanical Garden announced in a press statement earlier this week that their annual Daylily Festival will return on June 3, 2023.

As long as supplies last, each person who arrives will receive a free daylily with admission to the festival.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the botanical garden, with a daylily show at 1:30 p.m. There will also be a daylily class, daylily vendors and local food trucks in attendance.

Eventgoers can look forward to meals from Lobster Dog Food Truck and Nate’s Famous Food Truck while exploring the garden’s shop and playing games with their families.

Vendors will include Traci’s Lemonade Stand, Gemnosity, Patron’s Daylilies, Wish Upon a Monogram and more.

Entrance fees for nonmembers are $10 for adults and $5 for children over the age of four. Members can attend the festival for free.

The festival is a collaborative effort between the Chattahoochee Daylily Foundation, the Columbus Botanical Garden and University of Georgia Extension.