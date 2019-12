COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – The Columbus Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority held their annual scholarship gala Friday evening.

This year the theme was “Winter Wonderland” at the Columbus Trade Center.

For the second year in a row, the organization saw a sold out event.

Proceeds will go to help a deserving high school senior go to college.

WRBL News 3’s Teresa Whitaker and Chuck Williams were part of about 1300 in attendance.