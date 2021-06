COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The annual Juneteenth Festival is happening this weekend at the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center.

Organizers of the outdoor event say there will be food, musical performances, and venders.

Performance will include Jazz, Gospel, Hip Hop, R and B, and Southern Soul

The event is free and takes place on June 19, 2021. It runs from 4:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

The address for the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center is 5025 Steam Mill Road.