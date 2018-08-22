Another arrest made in deadly Pizza Hut shooting on Buena Vista Road

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: Columbus Police made another arrest in the deadly Pizza Hut shooting on Buena Vista Road.

Police say 25-year-old Tommie Jamal Mullins is being charged with murder.

On April 6, 2018 around 10:28 pm Columbus Police Department Patrol Units went to 4236 Buena Vista Road (Pizza Hut) in reference to a person being shot.

When they arrived they found 32-year-old Branden Denson dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say Mullins was charged at the Muscogee County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, August 24, 2018, in Recorder's Court.

The Homicide Unit is asking anyone that has any information about the murder of Branden Denson to please contact Cpl. Robbie Nicholas at 706-225-4363.