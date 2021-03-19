Anyone seen actor Beau Bridges? Independent film Neon Highway being shot in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It may be the worst kept secret in town. Or the best. But it is certainly a secret.

They are making a movie in Columbus — and it doesn’t take a Hollywood critic to figure it out if you walk along 11th Street and turn onto First Avenue.

There are a dozen or more production trucks downtown, and there have been sightings of actor Beau Bridges.

After a day of digging deeper, here’s what we do know. The film is an independent production called The Neon Highway.

The storyline: A young singer/songwriter meets a washed-up country music star. We are assuming that’s the role Beau Bridges is playing.

Here is a summary of the movie provided by Columbus State University, which has been working with the production.

“Twenty years ago, Wayne, a singer/songwriter, was a heartbeat away from making it in Nashville when a car crash ended his dream. Now a working man struggling to support his family, he chances to meet the washed-up country music legend, Claude Allen.

“Wayne rekindles the dream in Claude, so together they go to Nashville with one of Wayne’s songs, believing that with Claude’s fame and contacts, they can make a deal. Problem is, the industry has changed, and no one is interested in the song, and especially Claude.

“They are devastated and out of options until Wayne figures out a way to outsmart the system and get the song out to the public, not for himself, but for Claude.”

Can’t wait to see the trailer.

They have been shooting in Columbus for a couple of weeks. A spokesperson for the production says they are not ready to comment — and won’t be until late next week.

They have filmed at the Columbus State nursing school on 12th Street. An alley along 11th Street. And News 3 was told they are preparing to shoot at The Loft, a downtown restaurant and club.

Paige Bentley, who works at Big Dog Running Company, watched the filming Thursday.

“There was a big truck full of film stuff,” Bentley said. “And people took over our turf over here. And people were walking in and out of the alley. You could see people set up in their costumes, not sure what they are filming for. Beau Bridges was in the back. So, we saw Beau Bridges through the window.”