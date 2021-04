COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A special Saturday vaccination event will be held at the Columbus Civic Center vaccination site over the weekend.

Officials say they are offering special hours for those who work during the week and might not have time to get a shot on the weekdays.

Officials say no appointment is needed. You can click here to pre-register.

The event is Saturday, April 17, from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.