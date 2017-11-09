Are you addicted to your cell phone?

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Nomophobia, it’s a term that most people aren’t familiar with, but it’s the feeling of anxiety or distress that some people experience while not having their phone.

So what are the signs and how common is this fear?

Tonight on a special report, News 3’s Ashley Lewis finds out if the constant compulsion to check your phone can end up with some negative consequences.

If you’re wondering if you or your kids are addicted to your cell phone CLICK HERE to take a questionnaire with instant results.

