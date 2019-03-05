Armondo “AJ” Hernandez, 6: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

Armando Hernandez, 6

Armondo “AJ” Hernandez is the youngest of the 23 Beauregard tornado victims.

Sunday night not long after the storm hit, Hernandez’s mother Kayla Melton began posting on Facebook requesting help in searching for her son.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to receive donations for funeral costs, Melton’s boyfriend and other son are receiving care for injuries at the hospital at UAB in Birmingham, injured in the storm as well.

Armondo died after the wind sucked him out of his father’s arms in the family’s double-wide mobile home, Wanda Ross, the boy’s aunt told the Wall Street Journal.

AJ, his brother and father had sought shelter in a closet, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The father and the brother, who broke his arm, were hospitalized, Ms. Ross said.

Tina Melton, AJ’s aunt, posted a tribute to Facebook, mourning the loss of her young nephew: “He was a precious little man that was loved by everyone. I will miss your little smile and your sweet voice and face. He was always eager to give hugs and loved his family.”

