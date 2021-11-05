Arrest made in August shooting that killed Columbus child

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An arrest has been made in the murder of Columbus child, Cortez Richardson.

During an investigation, David Harrison became a suspect and warrants were executed charging him with Murder and Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy.

Harrison is incarcerated at the Muscogee County Jail for unrelated charges.

He is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Nov. 8, 2021.

12-year-old Cortez was shot on Aug. 13, 2021 on Luna Drive. He was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene and taken to Columbus Piedmont Regional where he succumbed to his injuries.

Read below WRBL’s coverage of this case.

Aug. 14, 2021: 12-year-old killed in shooting on Luna Drive | WRBL

Aug. 14, 2021: UPDATE: 12-year-old killed in shooting on Luna Drive (wrbl.com)

Aug. 15, 2021: Mother of the 12-year-old shooting victim has a message for Columbus (wrbl.com)

Aug. 19, 2021: Funeral for 12-year-old Columbus boy killed in shooting to be on August 21 | WRBL

Aug. 25, 2021: FBI offering $20K reward for information in 12-year-old Columbus boy’s murder | WRBL