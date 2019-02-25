Arrest made in Buena Vista Road shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Columbus police have a person in custody in connection with the Buena Vista Road murder investigation.

27-year-old Kevon Carter was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime:

Carter has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Recorder’s Court for February 28, 2019 at 9 a.m.

As News 3 reported, the victim 24-year-old Ronnie Brooks, Jr. passed at Piedmont Columbus Regional just after 1 p.m. Friday, according to Muscogee County Coroner. Brooks was the victim injured in the Feburary 8th shooting at the Park Crest community off Buena Vista Road.

The Homicide Unit is expecting more arrests on this case in the future.