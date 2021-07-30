Arrest made in fatal Hogansville shooting

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the LaGrange Police Department, an arrest was made for outstanding arrest warrants in the Hogansville fatal shooting.

Around 10 p.m. this evening, Greenville Police Department arrested Isiah Jackson in Greenville, Georgia. He has since been transported to the Troup County Jail.

Jackson’s outstanding warrants included murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery.

The warrants were issued through the Lagrange Police Department in the fatal shooting of Breylan Sellers of LaGrange.

Breylan Sellers was found on July 23, 2021 laying face down at 1597 Hogansville Road. He succumbed to his injuries at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center.