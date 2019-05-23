Arrest made in November 2018 double murder of Father and Son
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - The Banks family says they were extremely happy when they were told that the suspect Antonio Willis was in custody.
"I'm relieved and it couldn't have come at a more perfect time because Jojo's birthday is Friday. I feel like he was tellin' God, "God its time, its time to bring it to an end"," Joseph's wife La'Tasah Banks says.
"It's going to be better because he's not out here on the streets anymore. And I feel like we can move forward because we don't have to sit back on that past," his oldest daughter Janaya Banks says.
Willis will appear in recorder's court Thursday morning.
Columbus police made an arrest in a 2018 double murder of a father and son in South Columbus.
Antonio "Tony" Benard Willis, 38, was taken into custody earlier this month in Atlanta on conspiracy to commit armed robbery charges. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on May 11. He was charged with murder earlier this week, according to Lt. Greg Touchberry.
Joseph Banks and Ja'Ceiden Roberts were killed on Nov. 27, 2018 along Stuart Drive. Upon the officers arrival, they discovered Banks and Roberts deceased.
It was determined that the father and son were last seen getting into a 2004 white Ford F150 pickup truck. They drove the truck away from a motel on Victory Drive at approx. 0100 hrs. on November 27, 2018, police say.
They were with an un-identified black male described as over 6 feet tall, weighing approx. 160 – 200 lbs. dressed in dark pants and a dark jacket, according to police. The pickup truck was later discovered abandoned on Henry Avenue.
