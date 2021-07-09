Arrest warrant issued in Columbus hit-and-run fatality

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect believed to be involved in an early morning hit-and-run incident on Thursday.

Police are searching for Brittany Latten, 27, on felony charges of homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run, as well as other related traffic charges. At this time, Latten has not been arrested.

On July 8, 2021, officers responded to the area of Macon Road and Primrose Road in reference to a car accident.

Investigators determined the accident was a fatal hit-and-run that resulted in the death of Sean Montgomery, 57. According to police, Montgomery was hit while operating a moped.

If you have any information related to this case or the whereabouts of Latten, contact 911 or Corporal James Jenkins at (706) 225-4028.