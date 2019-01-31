Arrests expected as several Opelika daycares under investigation for Public Assistance Fraud

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) Multiple Opelika daycares and their owners are under investigation after allegations of Public Assitance Fraud surfaced at the first of the year involving a substantial amount of taxpayer dollars.

News 3 was first on the scene as Opelika police, the Lee County Sheriff’s office and Lee County District Attorney’s office served seven search warrants looking for more evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Police do expect to make arrests in the case.

Thursday morning, January 31st, nearly 50 law enforcement agents entered five daycares and two private homes. Agents say one house belongs to the couple who owns First Step Learning Center/Daycare. The other home belonges to another couple who operate New Horizon Learning Centers. Agents believe the two couples know one another.

News 3 has learned the allegations involve defrauding public assistance programs meant to help working families who can’t afford daycare expenses. These programs are funded through taxpayer dollars.

Using hand-trucks investigators carted out filing cabinets, boxes of documents and other evidence from the five daycares including First Steps on Corporate Drive, Columbus Parkway and Toomer Street as well as New Horizon along North 5th Street and North 3rd Street.



“I would hope in the coming days and weeks we would be able to speak more specifically as to what the details of the allegations of fraud are and be able to say if we are going to be charging folks,” said Opelika Police Captain Shane Healey.

Agents say at the first of the year the Department of Human Resource uncovered suspicious activity and alerted the Lee County District Attorney’s office who began investigating with Opelika police.



Agents won’t say how many individuals are under investigation or how long they believe the fraud has been happening. We are told the investigation involves a significant amount of taxpayer dollars.

“These are public fund they come from public tax dollars and this deals with obtaining those funds fraudulently. That’s why it’s important. On top of that, depending on how this is all operating, children are not able to take advantage of these programs, who really need access to them,” said Lee County District Attorney, Brandon Hughes.

News 3 spoke with Aaron Wilkerson who says he and his wife have owned and operated New Horizon for 21 years. Thursday, the couple’s two centers were searched by agents.



“We love kids, we have a passion for kids, and we try to help them out as much as we possibly can help. I was shocked this morning. I have no words,” said Wilkerson.

Wilkerson was telling News 3 the allegations aren’t true when his wife pulled him away.

“I’m not putting my face on tv to talk about it and neither of you. Let’s go, come on now,” Wilkerson’s wife told her husband.

As the couple walked back into New Horizon along 3rd Street, News 3 asked if the couple knew anything about the public assistance fraud allegations.

“We keep children, and the state pays us. You have to prove it, and I am innocent,” she said.

We did reach out the owners of First Step for a comment, we have not heard back from the owners.

Meanwhile, investigators say along with gathering evidence their focus was on not disrupting the children being cared for at the daycares during their searches. DHR experts were brought in to assist with the kids.

District Attorney Brandon Hughes wants to be clear they have found no allegations of child abuse at the center. It appears the children are being cared for well. Hughes says this investigation centers around fraud and more information will be released as Thursday’s evidence is sorted.

News 3 will keep you updated on this developing story.