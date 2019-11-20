Arrests made in Amber Drive deadly shooting

Columbus Police have made two arrests in an October deadly shooting.

Authorities say 21-year-old D’Eric Martin is charged with felony murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of Treyvius Crowell.

D’Eric Martin

Police found Crowell shot back on October 18th on Amber Drive.

Authorities have also charged 19-year-old Jaquon Daniels with making false statements in connection to the case.

Jaquon Daniels

Authorities believe Crowell and an unknown associate had planned to rob an individual when that individual shot Crowell.

Martin and Daniels will appear in court Thursday morning at 9:00.