 

 

As Alabama mask mandate gets close to expiring, Phenix City Mayor encourages people to keep masks on

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The mask mandate may be ending soon in Alabama, but Phenix City leaders are still encouraging residents to keep wearing masks.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended the state’s mask mandate, one final time, to April 9. Additionally, the Governor’s State of Emergency will continue through May.

“I’m really supportive of our governor and I’m glad that the decision was made by her to extend ours up until May 7. I was grateful to see that,” Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe said.

The Mayor says that the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the city are going down, and the death toll was extremely low. Lowe says even one death is too much.

“One is too many, however considering, I think the last time I saw the report I think we’ve done pretty good overall with that. So based on the circumstances it could’ve been worse but we’re still thankful that it wasn’t,” Lowe said.

To help fight against the virus, several locations are administering the vaccine, locally. Russell Health Department, Preferred Medical, Jack Houston Clinic, JP Jackson and other locations in Phenix City.

The Mayor wants to reiterate that everyone in Phenix City should continue to wear their mask and follow CDC guidelines. He believes that locals should have faith in experts such as the CDC, and the Alabama and Georgia Public Health Departments.

“We have to have faith and confidence in them and believe them in what they’re saying. Again, it’s not only affecting people here but it’s affecting those people who are experts and the lives of their family,” Lowe said.

Locals in Phenix City can also receive their COVID-19 vaccine at CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

