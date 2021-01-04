As cases rise local hospital reaches total patient diversion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As COVID-19 cases are on the rise statewide, local hospitals continue to face full or nearing full ICU’s, forcing them to continue having to divert EMS traffic.

In the latest development Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midwest campus has now reached total diversion. This means they are not accepting any incoming EMS patients at this time.

Their Northside campus has not reached total diversion, but is nearing capacity and currently diverting ambulance traffic.

A statement from Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Spokesperson, Jessica Roberts states in part:

“As a healthcare provider that serves communities representing 70 percent of the state’s population, Piedmont’s percentage of COVID-19 patients has remained fairly consistent relative to the state’s number of hospitalized patients throughout the pandemic. Trends indicate that about 9 percent of all COVID cases result in hospitalizations, and so as cases increase, Piedmont’s numbers reflect that reality, just as any other system’s in Georgia would.”

Early today St. Francis-Emory was not diverting patients or ambulance traffic. However, this has changed. Around 4pm they switched from normal capacity to nearing full capacity. They have since began diverting ambulance traffic as well.

Despite this they are still encouraging the community to stick to their normal emergency plans.

A statement from St. Francis – Emory Spokesperson, Keona Swindler reads in part:

Our clinical leaders contribute regular capacity status updates to the Georgia Hospital Resource Report. This dashboard has served as a collaborative tool for Georgia hospitals and our local EMS agencies for years. Importantly, these status updates are exclusively intended for EMS personnel, so we caution our community members not to rely on this complex operations dashboard to make decisions about when or where to seek care. We implore our community not to delay emergency care. Community members experiencing a medical emergency should still call 9-1-1 or go to their nearest emergency room.

WRBL will continue to monitor and update this story as the situation develops.