As government shutdown continues, Bishop, Ferguson epitomize national divide

If you want to hear the national divide on the political debate over the partial government shutdown all need to do is talk to the two congressmen who represent Columbus.

One is Democratic, the other is Republican and, as you would expect, they see the issue through a different lens.

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point, said it’s the Democrats and their unwillingness to negotiate that has stalled the federal government for 18 days. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, blames President Donald Trump and the White House.

Trump will address the nation tonight at 9 from the Oval Office and the president needs to make his case, Ferguson said.

“He’s got to draw a clear picture of what the Democrats have supported in the past and ask the question: Why aren’t they willing to support it now?” Ferguson said Tuesday in a phone interview from the Atlanta airport on his way back to Washington, D.C. “Time and time again last week, Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats said we need border security and they recognize we need border security. So, the question has to be if you recognize there is a problem there, what are you willing to do to address it. And, if it’s not building a wall or a physical barrier, then please lay out a comprehensive plan with an appropriate amount of funding and let’s debate the merits of that.”

That is not how Bishop sees it.

“I am not sure that I can lay blame, I just know that the president indicated several weeks ago that he was eager to shut down the government in order to get his way,” Bishop said as he, too, was preparing to travel back to the nation’s capital. “In my opinion, it sounded like a temper tantrum.”

Ferguson, who just started his second term in Congress, wants the president to make a couple of things clear when he speaks to the nation tonight.

“I hope he will lay out in specific detail a number of the threats our country is facing every day due to our broken immigration system and lack of border security — particularly on our southern border, but also on our northern border ,” Ferguson said Tuesday in a phone interview from the Atlanta airport on his way back to Washington, D.C. “We know that we are confiscating drugs, arresting human traffickers and we are arresting terrorists who are coming across this border with a mission to do Americans harm. I think it’s important that he lay out that case about why this is an emergency.”

The shutdown is hurting constituents in the Second Congressional District, Bishop said. He points to farmers who depend on funds from the Department of Agriculture, contractors at military posts like Fort Benning and Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins and those who travel through Jackson-Hartsfield International Airport in Atlanta.

“We have fully funded the Department of Defense, but of course, any of the support agencies that are not in defense — the contractors, for example — may have a problem,” Bishop said. “… Soldiers, sailors, and Marines travel all across the country and they have to go through TSA. And TSA is short-handed because of this shutdown and I think that’s unconscionable. … It is a strain and an unfair burden to place on them. Particularly when they are the protectors.”

Ferguson said this is on the Democrats.

“This is where we are. Let’s be clear, he’s (Trump) been at the negotiating table for a long time and he has yet to get the Democrats to make a meaningful offer here,” Ferguson said.

Border security is critical, but it should not be about a wall, Bishop said

“I absolutely support border security,” Bishop said. “The experts told us that a wall that the president has described is not the most effective way of border security. We need the technology and personnel to protect our border on the southern side.”

Bishop, who is in his 25th year as a congressman, sees the threats differently from his Republican colleague.

“The majority of the threats to our country are coming from airports,” Bishop said. “The president and the administration have misrepresented the data on that. … Unfortunately, the truth is not premier in this administration.”