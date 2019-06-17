As President announces HRAs, critics say it’s not the healthcare solution

In the White House rose garden, President Trump announced an expansion of what are called health reimbursement arrangements, known as HRAs.

The new rules allow employees to pay for the health insurance of their choice and be reimbursed by their employers with tax free.

“We are dramatically increasing the ability of Americans to access more affordable health insurance,” said President Trump.

The Trump Administration says expanding HRA’s will increase competition among insurance companies, reduce healthcare costs, and most importantly, help small businesses provide employees with more choices for healthcare.

“An estimated 11 million Americans will now choose their own plans with the help of the HRAs,” said President Trump.

However, critics say the new rule encourages people to buy inexpensive health insurance plans which don’t cover things like pre-existing conditions.

Michael Feldman with the group “Protect our Care“ says there’s another problem.

Feldman says the Trump Administration’s plan provides money for people to buy health insurance from the Obamacare marketplace.

“But in reality, they’re also arguing in court that this entire marketplace should be disbanded,” Feldman said.

The Trump Administration is supporting a Texas lawsuit challenging Obamacare.

Feldman says if the Obamacare is disbanded, this new HRA rule would nullified.