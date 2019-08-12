As temperatures soar, air conditioning out in Muscogee County Jail

With the temperature approaching 100 degrees Monday afternoon, the air conditioning inside the Muscogee County jail was not working.

There was an electrical issue that has caused power outages in parts of the complex but knocked out the air conditioning to the entire facility, Maj. Joe McCrea told News 3.

There were 1,164 inmates in the jail Monday morning.

The air conditioning stopped working about 2 p.m. A city work crew has been on site trying to fix the problem, McCrea said.

An outside technician has been called in, Public Works Director Pat Biegler said.

The jail in on three-phase power and one of the three phases went out, Biegler said.

Late Monday it was 97 degrees with a heat index of 108 degrees.