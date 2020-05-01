Ashley Furniture Homestore donates meals to MCSD workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) School nutrition workers in the Muscogee County School District were recognized for their hard work and service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

40 meals were donated this afternoon by Ashley Furniture Homestore to the school workers. Eight schools in the district were given bags of meals, along with cookie cakes provided by Ed’s Restaurant.

We spoke to the General Manager of Ashley Furniture who says today was the perfect day to show appreciation because it’s National School Lunch Hero Day.

“I was told its appreciation day for the lunch ladies and it’s just wonderful how this ended up in the end. They are working 12-14 hour days and they don’t have much time for a break so it was an opportunity for us to put our best forward and serve our community,” says Michael McAlister, Phenix City Ashley Distribution Center General Manager.

McAlister says they’ve delivered more than 400 meals to schools during the COVID-19 crisis and are planning to make more.