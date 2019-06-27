Atlanta man charged with stealing more than $20,000 in electronics at Auburn business

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police arrest an Atlanta man who they say broke into a local business and stole more than $20,000 worth of electronics.

On June 25, 2019, Auburn Police arrested Anthony D. O’Neal, age 24, from Atlanta, Georgia, on felony warrants charging him with burglary third degree, theft of property first degree and criminal mischief first degree.

Police say the arrest is the result of an investigation into a business burglary in the 1600 block of East University Drive that occurred in April 2018. Investigators say individuals forced entry into the business after it closed and stole more than $20,000 worth of electronic devices.

An investigation, along with video surveillance obtained by police, resulted in O’Neal being identified and developed as a suspect. Detectives obtained arrest warrants shortly after the incident charging O’Neal with burglary third degree, theft of property first degree and criminal mischief first degree.

Anthony D. O’Neal was taken into custody by Auburn Police officers after waiving extradition and returning to Alabama to face the outstanding felony charges. He had previously been in custody in Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia, where he had been incarcerated on unrelated auto burglary charges following the alleged burglary in Auburn. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

O’Neal was transported to the Lee County Jail where he remains in custody on an $11,000 bond.