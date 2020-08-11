Attorney of teen charged in Rod and Paula Bramblett’s death files motion to recuse judge in case

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The attorney of the teenager charged in the fatal Auburn crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett filed a motion to request the recusal of the judge from the case.

Monday, August 10, Thomas J. Spina, attorney of Johnson Taylor, filed a motion to request the recusal of the Honorable Court from the case, according to court documents. Taylor, 17, is charged with killing a longtime Auburn broadcaster and his wife in a fatal car crash last year.

According to court documents, “based on grounds raised by the Court’s advice to counsel for the defendant and for the State of Alabama, in a conference call conducted on August 4, 2020, after filings under seal, the defendant, Johnston, moves for recusal and reassignment of the above caption clause.”

Taylor will appear in court November 2 for the start of the trial, which will begin with jury selection. Originally, the trial was set to begin the week of August 31, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

