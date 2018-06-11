Attorneys for owners of Ralston Towers in court following “lack of payment” lawsuit

Monday, attorneys for the owners of the Ralston Towers in court following a “lack of payment” lawsuit filed against them.

Nicole Howard, Management for the Four Seasons Lawn Care Company claims either PF Holdings or its partner Miracle Mile Realty are in debt to her company by close to four thousand dollars .

Howard says the thousands of dollars of services were provided to both: the Eagles Trace Apartments in Columbus and also the Edmond Estates in Phenix City , back in December of 2016.

The Miracle Mile Attorney claims her client is not responsible for the $1600 debt caused by Edmond Estates.

“Are you aware that Miracle Mile was no longer managing the Edmond Estate Property in January of 2017? “- Miracle Mile Attorney.

But Howard claims whenever it came time to discuss payment for both properties, she only spoke with Miracle Mile.

In court the judge announced some sort of bill agreement had been drafted for Miracle Mile to sign indicating the realty company would pay Four Seasons close to $4,000 for services.

A man who claimed to be the Regional Director for Miracle Mile agreed he did sign the line on the agreement labeled owner.

This, even though he claimed that was not his official title.

Because of this the judge ruled…

“…in favor of the plaintiff will be against Miracle Mile Realty Group Incorporated 3,850 dollars plus cost of court in this particular manner. “- Judge Steven Smith, Muscogee County Judge.

Also in court Monday, Servpro Management claimed PF Holdings neglected to pay more than $14,000 for services completed this year.

A judge decided PF Holdings is to pay $15,000 dollars to Servpro.



