AU Library employees mourning loss of beloved colleague killed by alleged drunk driver

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Employees within the Auburn University Library system are expressing their heartache after an AU library technical specialist was killed in an alleged hit and run crash with a suspected intoxicated driver.

The sidewalk along Wire Road is stained with Auburn police markings, indicating the crash scene where 57-year-old Joe Cleere of Auburn was killed around 1:25 Tuesday morning. The case is now a murder investigation as Auburn police have arrested George H. Shearer III of Montgomery and charged him with murder after investigators say Shearer left the scene of the crash and was allegedly intoxicated.

Cleere’s colleague at Auburn University Libraries expressed their heartache over Cleere’s death. News 3 has learned Cleere was a valued member of the Auburn University Libraries family since 2002. He served as a library technical specialist at the Circulation Desk of the Libraries’ main branch, Ralph Brown Draughon Library, and was the recipient of the Auburn University Spirit of Excellence Award in 2017.

“The passing of Joe Cleere has diminished Auburn University Libraries,” said Shali Zhang, Dean of Libraries. “Joe earned the respect of everyone who worked with him. Countless student workers in Circulation learned from Joe’s tireless work ethic and quiet patience. He will be greatly missed.”

The Circulation Department expressed the following statement: “Joe was a wonderful colleague and a dedicated employee to Auburn University Libraries. His presence will be greatly missed, especially by those past and present that worked with him during the evening/night shift. Joe exemplified the Auburn Creed in how he carried himself in his day-to-day life at the library. He was the rock that provided security, guidance, and compassion for those students who worked with him and those that he served at night. The Circulation Department will never be the same, but we are blessed to have known Joe.”

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, Shearer was in custody at the Lee County Jail on a $153,750 bond.

“Auburn Police and Fire divisions along with EMS paramedics responded to a leaving the scene of an accident with injuries call on Wire Road near the intersection of Cox Road. APD officers discovered an individual, later identified as Joe Eugene Cleere, age 57 from Auburn, lying near the roadway unresponsive. The motorcycle he had been riding was also located along the roadway,” said Captain Lorenza Dorsey.

Captain Dorsey says an investigation was immediately initiated, and officers began canvassing the area, subsequently locating the suspect vehicle.

“The driver, George H. Shearer III, age 28 from Montgomery, was still occupying the vehicle. He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and DUI after it was determined he was impaired and under the influence of alcohol. Additional investigation resulted in Shearer being charged with murder and arrested while he was incarcerated in the Lee County Jail on the previous charges,” said Dorsey.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.