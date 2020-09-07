Auburn campus to highlight historically Black Greek groups

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn University is setting aside space on campus to recognize its historically Black fraternities and sororities.

Plans are moving ahead for a plaza to recognize social groups that are part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, which is composed of nine Black sororities and fraternities.

Construction is set to begin in 2022. The president of Auburn’s arm of the council, Ronny Issac, says he hopes the plaza helps attract more minority students to the school and helps foster more inclusion among Greek-letter organizations.

Auburn trustees approved plans for the plaza earlier this year.

