Auburn City Council selects Megan McGowen Crouch as new city manager

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn City Council has selected a new city manager to replace the current city manager who is retiring early next year.

Megan McGowen Crouch has been selected to lead the City of Auburn as city manager. Crouch has served the city for more than 23 years in a variety of capacities, and will be the first woman to serve as city manager in Auburn.

Since May 2019, Crouch has served as Auburn’s assistant city manager and chief operating officer.

In 1997, Crouch began her career with the City of Auburn as an intern in the City’s Planning Department.

In the years that followed, Crouch has served as a city planner, economic development officer, deputy economic development director, and executive director for the Development Services Business Unit.

Current city manager, Jim Buston is set to retire on Jan. 31, 2021, with Crouch assuming duties the following day.

