Auburn city officials host job fair following massive Masterbrand layoff

Tuesday, the city of Auburn's Workforce Development Division hosted a job fair following last week's massive layoff at the Masterbrand Cabinet company.

It was held inside of the gym at Auburn Junior High.

There were about 40 companies including, APR, Auburn Public Safety and the Auburn Public Library on hand, looking to employ.

While there Tuesday, News Three caught up with the Mayor and workers of Masterbrand impacted by the layoff.

Continue Reading

