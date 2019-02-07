Auburn City Schools officials investigating ‘inappropriate’ social media post

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn City Schools officials are investigating an “inappropriate” social media post officials believe was made by a high school student. School officials are saying the post does not reflect the system’s beliefs.

The social media picture shows a person wearing a black face mask. News 3 has chosen to block out the face as well as the racist term used in the text.

The post reads, “ridiculous. Is this what being a (racist term) feels like”

The post has received backlash from many on social media and prompted Auburn City Schools to release a statement to News 3.

“Auburn City Schools Officials have been made aware of an inappropriate post on social media by a student at Auburn High School. What has been presented to the administration at AHS and the leadership of ACS, in this case, does not reflect the school system’s statements of belief. Upon the completion of a thorough investigation, the appropriate measures will be taken,” said spokesperson Daniel Chesser.

Chesser confirms it appears the student posted an apology a short time after the photo was shared.