Auburn City Schools to offer more online learning options

AUBURN, Ala.- A unanimous vote by the Auburn City Schools Board of Education, the district now has policy on the books for online learning. As a result of that vote, the school system can offer more opportunities for students to learn in a virtual classroom setting.

The district has used online learning for almost ten years. Some students choose it to get ahead, and others will use to regain credit. The district says that they believe that students will choose to use the blended method when it comes to online classes where students will take both in-school classes and online classes.

The school system says that online learning is another avenue to help students succeed.

“We love the students of Auburn, and we believe we should provide every opportunity for them to succeed, and this is just one of many ways that we are working to meet their individual learning needs,” Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Dr. Cristen Herring said. “We have programs to support students with different talents, different types of learning styles and we believe this just adds to array of opportunities that a student in Auburn can participate in.”

The online learning is only available to high school students, but the school system says they are looking at other districts for research so they can potentially bring online learning to other grade levels.