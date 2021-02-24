Auburn CityFest to return in April after being canceled in 2020 due to pandemic

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn’s annual CityFest is set to return later this year. According to officials, the spring tradition will return on April 24, 2021.

Each year AuburnCityFest includes live music, arts and crafts, food vendors, children’s art activities, special appearances, and much more.

This year’s event will resemble a traditional arts and crafts festival. Officials say it will focus on works of art, food, and building the community, with the theme being “The Loveliest Arts and Crafts Festival on the Plains.”

The event was canceled last year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officals say you don’t have to worry about weather canceling Auburn CityFest this year, it will be held rain or shine.

Everyone attending Auburn CityFest must adhere to Social Distancing guidelines issued by the state. According to officials, masks will be required by all visitors and vendors. Vendors will be spaced throughout the entire venue to allow the public to socially distance while shopping. Additionally, nonprofit organizations will not have an on-site presence.

The Auburn CityFest Committee is currently accepting arts and crafts vendor applications. Items must be handcrafted.

The event will be at Kiesel Park on Saturday, April 24. It run from 9:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.